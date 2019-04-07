Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen leaving job

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her job, amid growing frustration by the administration over the number of southern border crossings.

Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become the acting head of the sprawling department of 240,000 people. McAleenan is a longtime border officer, reflecting Trump's immigration priorities.