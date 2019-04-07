Closings/Delays

Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen leaving job

President Trump tweeted the announcement on Sunday

Posted: Apr 07, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her job, amid growing frustration by the administration over the number of southern border crossings.

Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become the acting head of the sprawling department of 240,000 people. McAleenan is a longtime border officer, reflecting Trump's immigration priorities.

