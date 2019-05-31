Huntington Museum of Art has activities for students during the summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Now that school is out for the summer, parents need fun ideas to help keep kids sharp. We found some great options at the Huntington Museum of Art.

They are now rolling out a great line-up of activities for kids of all ages. Art camps are about to kick off, but you don't have to be an artist to have a great time. And the fun isn't just indoors. Starting next Thursday through July, the museum offers a nature hike through the trail called "Funnington."

For more on that and all the other events at the museum this summer go to https://www.hmoa.org/