Huntington welcomes 100th 'Open to All' business

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The 'Open to All' Campaign has been around in Huntington since 2015 and reached a major milestone Wednesday.

Dr. Patrick 'Skip' Hart's business became the 100th organizaiton to join the 'Open To All' Campaign late Wednesday morning.

Dr. Skip, his husband Jason, and their dog, "little Nurse Lois," as they referred to her as, recently moved their business to Huntington, but not without doing their due dilligence first.

Dr. Skip says he and his husband both come from millitary families, meaning they moved a lot when they were younger.

Because of this, they started to look for a sense of community, and found that in the jewel city.

Among the factors they considered before their move was the fact Huntington was voted one of America's best communities and Huntington's commitment to diversity and inclusion of all people regardless of race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, age, income status, or ancestry.

"I think [being inclusive is] more important now than ever, just because we live in a time that's just divisive. People are sensitive to a lot of things and this is the United States," said Dr. Skip passionately. "We should be inclusive of everybody. It is more important now than ever to make everybody feel that there is an environment that is safe and accepting, and somewhere that they can get the help that they need."

Dr. Skip says back when he and his husband first moved to Huntington, they were invited to 2 separate Thanksgiving dinners.

Dr. Skip says that's just not something they had seen in other cities.

Dr. Skip is the owner of AskDrSkip.com.