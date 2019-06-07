Ironton revitalizing river front with walking and biking trail

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) - The City of Ironton is revitalizing its river front thanks to grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Those agencies have awarded the city with a $1.2 million dollar river front trails grant.

The river front area off of Center Street will feature a walking and biking trail for residents to take advantage of when they come out to fish, or to spend time with friends and family.

Complementing the walking and biking trail will be LED lights that will match those of the Oakey Clark Collins Bridge.

According to Mayor Katrina Keith, the trails and river front area will encourage boaters and tourists to stop into Ironton and spend their money at local restaurants and businesses.

Keith hopes the new trails will encourage people to be more active.

"Not everybody can afford a gym membership," said Keith. "So, to be able to introduce that and give people a place where they can come, and be a part of, and have healthy lifestyles. You know, that goes right along with economic development."

Mayor Keith is hoping the biking and walking trail project is completed before the Ohio River Revival Concert on June 29 which is being held on the river front at 11 a.m.

The only problem the city is running into is the rainy weather.