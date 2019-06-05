Jackson County deputies make largest cash drug seizure in county history
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - Deputies made Jackson County Sheriff's Office history on Monday after the largest cash drug seizure in county history, according to a post on their Facebook page.
According to the post, a simple traffic stop turned into the largest bust in county history. Approximately 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, and prescription pills were seized from one individual along with more than 80-thousand-dollars in US Currency, numerous loaded handguns and military-style rifles, and multiple newer vehicles associated with the same drug trade.
In the post they added, "This, folks, is what it truly means to work an investigation to it's fullest extent!"
