Kanawha County Commission asks for indefinite extension on FEMA flood insurance Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clendenin floods along the Elk River in June 2016. [ + - ] Video

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Commission has submitted a formal request to FEMA asking for an indefinite extension of the flood insurance FEMA provided to people after the 2016 flood.

FEMA originally offered three years of no-cost flood insurance for those that were eligible and applied. That coverage ends soon and people will have 60 days to obtain flood insurance, as required if there is a lien from a financial institution on the home.

During a meeting with FEMA recently at Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office, Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper voiced his concerns for an ongoing Flood Insurance Rate Map and the Flood Insurance Study in the Elk River area of Kanawha County.

“I’m deeply concerned at the timing and methodology of the flood plain map study currently being performed by FEMA,” said Carper. “The Kanawha County Commission has submitted a formal request to FEMA regarding the methodology they are using. There are instances of studies like this severely damaging property values and resulting in astronomical insurance rates.”

Letters have been sent to FEMA by the Kanawha County Commission formally asking for review of the methodology used for the Flood Insurance Rate Map and the Flood Insurance Study in the Elk River area of Kanawha County; and asking for a request of extension for the FEMA offered flood insurance of those who initially received it in 2016.

The Kanawha County Commission is working with Senator Manchin and Senator Capito’s office regarding a public outreach plan.

The Kanawha County Commission says they will continue to remain vigilant and involved in this ongoing process.

Click or tap here to read a copy of the Kanawha County Commission requests to FEMA.