Kanawha County pursuit ends in crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - A St. Albans man has been arrested and charged with a felony for fleeing police after a pursuit that continued for several miles across Kanawha and Putnam County lines.

Forty-nine year old, Michael Kenney was first stopped by a Kanawha County deputy on Main Street in St. Albans for a car light being out. The deputy approached Kenney's driver side door before he drove off onto Route 60 westbound.

The deputy chased Kenney for several miles crossing the county line. Kenney then turned left on Spite Road and then turned right on to Martins Branch Road.

The chase continued for several miles on gravel before Kenney crashed and rolled his car. Law enforcement was able to catch Kenney with the help of the Kanawha County K-9 unit.

Kenney's records show a suspended license due to withstanding unpaid tickets dating back to 2009.