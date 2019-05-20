KSP: Police pursuit ends in fatal crash in Pike County

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Brett Bensley)

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police say pursuit in Pike County over the weekend ended in a fatal crash. According to troopers, Just before 8 PM on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, they received a disturbance call at the Willard Thompson Trailer Court in the Johns Creek area. When the troopers arrived at the trailer court they spoke to the victim about the complaint and the suspect then drove by the residence.

Troopers say they then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on KY 194, and the suspect, Dalelano Henderson, 31 of Pikeville, Kentucky, refused to stop for a short period, then stopped and then drove away again. According to troopers, Henderson reached a top speed of 60 MPH and lost control in a curve at 5358 Hwy. 194. The vehicle struck several trees rolled down an embankment and caught fire.

Troopers say they attempted to remove Henderson from the vehicle but were unable to do so due to the extreme heat. Henderson was pronounced deceased by the Pike county coroner’s office.

The accident is under investigation by Detective Merlo of the Kentucky State Police.