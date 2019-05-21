Lawmakers prep for upcoming special session on education reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- After a one-day special session with no education reform, lawmakers are now preparing for when it is on the table. That includes House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, who split the House of Delegates into four seperate select committees on education.

"All 100 members of this House need to be involved in that process, we don't need people coming to Charleston just sitting here waiting on the Education Committee to process bills," said House Speaker Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

The committees are set but some wonder if this will turn into a political game.

"I hope it wasn't just an attempt to kind of restructure the education committee because during the regular session the education committee didn't agree to corporate owned schools and it didn't agree to a voucher system," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

The claim that the House is trying to bipass the Education Committee is something the Speaker denies.

"To say that we've bipassed an education committee is frankly absurd because what we've done is create four education committees," said Speaker Hanshaw.

Hanshaw did say that the House will begin with seperate education bills but when asked if he would support a comprehensive education bill from the Senate he said "who knows whether we support it or don't until we see it."

Lawmakers are expected to be called back in the following weeks to tackle education reform.