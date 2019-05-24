Lawrence County Coroner identifies 4 killed in house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Officials in Lawrence County, Ohio confirm they spent Friday morning battling a house fire on Township Road just north of Ironton, Ohio that killed two adults, two children, and a service dog. The fire ignited just after midnight on Friday, May 24th, 2019.

The Perry Township Fire Department was assisted by crews from both Upper Township and Coal Grove Fire Departments. On fire department arrival, the residence was found to entirely engulfed in flames and was extinguished.

Coroner, Dr. Ben Mack, and Chief Investigator Drew Artis responded to the scene for investigation. The bodies of Greg Taylor Sr., 54, who was wheelchair-bound, and his wife Amreh Taylor, 52, were found in the bedroom of the home. The body of their service dog was also discovered and appeared to have been attempting to alert the couple. The couple had been caring for their step-grandchildren, Zell Bias, 8, and Gemma Bias, 4, who were discovered still in bed in a separate bedroom.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office has investigators on scene attempting to determine the cause of the fire. There are no obvious signs of foul play at this time.

The deceased have been taken to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton for autopsy. It is unclear if there were functional smoke detectors in the home

WOWK 13 News Reporter Tiffney Lopez is on scene, and we will continue to update this story on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News On-Air.