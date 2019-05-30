CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WOWK) — A Lawrence County, Ohio man is facing murder charges after his roommate was found beaten to death.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Kenneth Radimaker is charged with killing James Baker Jr. in a home they shared late Tuesday night. Police were called to the home in Chesapeake on a domestic violence call. A witness at the scene told deputies the two men had an argument, a fight ensued and Radimaker assaulted Baker with his fists. Baker was declared dead at the scene.

Radimaker fled the scene prior to deputies arriving, but was located and arrested in a wooded area near the home about two hours after the original call.

Radimaker is charged with murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. His first court date will be Friday, May 31st.