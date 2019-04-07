Closings/Delays

Lemonade stand in Huntington helps those in need

Posted: Apr 07, 2019 12:26 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 12:49 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - A young boy in Huntington is helping those less fortunate with his very successful lemonade stand. Photojournalist Lane Ball brings us the story of Eli Gonzin's Easter basket fundraiser.

