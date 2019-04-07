Lemonade stand in Huntington helps those in need
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - A young boy in Huntington is helping those less fortunate with his very successful lemonade stand. Photojournalist Lane Ball brings us the story of Eli Gonzin's Easter basket fundraiser.
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-