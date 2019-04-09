Local group donates $5,000 to Safety Town Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - One local group has donated $5,000 to the Safety Town project in Huntington.

The Pilot Club of Huntington donated the money for the purchase of a motorized car for kids with disabilities, according to a news release.

The check was given to city officials during Monday night's meeting. This is the second car of this nature purchased for Safety Town.

Safety Town is on Memorial Boulevard and is an educational "town" where young children can learn about fire, car, pedestrian, and bicycle safety, according to the Safety Town Facebook Page. For more information click here.