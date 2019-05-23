IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) -- A new restaurant is opening soon in Ironton, but they’re trying to do something a little more special for the community; specifically for our veterans.

The Armory Smokehouse is asking the public to send them 5 by 7 photographs of service men and women, veterans or currently active, so they can put the pictures on display on the Wall of Honor.

They’re also asking you to lend them any memorabilia you may have: uniforms, medals, combat helmets, or any government issued items they may have had while they were in the service.

So far the restaurant has received purple hearts, pictures of World War I and World War II veterans that died in combat, and several armed forces uniforms.

Owners Donnie Townsend and Jerry Rowe say this is their way of respecting the men and women of the Armed Forces.

“We’re trying to honor the veterans, our community, the people who have walked through this building, the people who served our country, and we want to honor them by displaying their goods, their pictures, their memorabilia,” said Townsend.

“If there are veterans or family members of veterans that want to display things temporarily, maybe for a month or two under a lock and key, we’ll do that as well,” said Rowe.

Rowe and Townsend want to make it clear that when it comes to memorabilia, they aren’t asking you to give it to them and that you can take it back at any time. They just want to display these artifacts to honor our service men and women.

If you’d like bring your memorabilia or pictures for the Armory Smokehouse to display them, you can drop them off with Sue Lunsford at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.

The Armory Smokehouse hopes to open its doors in June.