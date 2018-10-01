Man Arrested with Large Amount of Crystal Meth, Heroine and Suboxone in Logan
Steven Matthew Hensley was arrested for possession with intent to deliver
LOGAN, WV (WOWK) - According to Logan Police Department, while responding to a call to the Candlewood Suites on Sunday, they found Steven Matthew Hensley with a large amount of Crystal Methamphetamine, heroine, suboxone and marijuana. Police also found $13,000 in cash and two loaded firearms.
Hensley was arrested for intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroine, suboxone and marijuana. He was transported to the South Western Regional Jail.
West Virginia State Police responded as well.
