Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

McConnell, WV (WOWK) - According to the Logan Fire Department, a man was struck by a train Tuesday night in the McConnell area. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

We'll continue to update this story as more