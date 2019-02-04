Martin Co. Sheriff: "Lock Your Doors, Load Your Guns, and Get You a Biting, Barking Dog"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Kentucky Sheriff has had enough after he says budget cuts have ravaged his department, telling citizens "Folks, lock your doors, load your guns and get you a barking, biting dog. If the Sheriff's Office can't protect you, who will?"

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk wrote on Facebook addressing citizens of the county on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff, with the recent cuts to the department, he will have to move his only other deputy to dayshift, leaving no protection on nights.

The sheriff said quote "I'm sure the thieves and drug dealers will have a ball."

He is inviting citizens to attend a court meeting on Monday around 1 p.m.

