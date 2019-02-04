Local News

Martin Co. Sheriff: "Lock Your Doors, Load Your Guns, and Get You a Biting, Barking Dog"

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 08:49 PM EST

Updated: Feb 03, 2019 09:39 PM EST

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Kentucky Sheriff has had enough after he says budget cuts have ravaged his department, telling citizens "Folks, lock your doors, load your guns and get you a barking, biting dog. If the Sheriff's Office can't protect you, who will?"

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk wrote on Facebook addressing citizens of the county on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff, with the recent cuts to the department, he will have to move his only other deputy to dayshift, leaving no protection on nights.

The sheriff said quote "I'm sure the thieves and drug dealers will have a ball."

He is inviting citizens to attend a court meeting on Monday around 1 p.m.

Full Post:

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local