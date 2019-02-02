MDHHS warns of Rubella Exposure at Detroit Auto Show

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an infant with a rash from Rubella, also known as German measles. (CDC)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — If you visited the North American International Auto Show, health officials say you may have been exposed to rubella, also known as German measles.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services alerted attendees Friday, after learning from another state that one of its residents who attended the auto show was diagnosed with rubella. The MDHHS said the patient may have been contagious while in Detroit Jan. 13-15.

The last confirmed case of rubella was reported in Michigan in 2007.

Symptoms of rubella include a low-grade fever, sore throat and a facial rash that spreads to the rest of the body. The virus can lead to miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a pregnant woman is infected.

The airborne virus is spread through coughing and sneezing, and symptoms start between 12 and 23 days after contracting rubella.

Health officials say people are most contagious when the rash is “erupting,” but can be contagious a week before and a week after the rash appears.

Rubella can be prevented by vaccine, which is typically included in childhood immunizations. People exposed to the virus who aren’t sure if they’ve been vaccinated should contact their doctor.