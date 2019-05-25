Milton VFD celebrates 70 years

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - This weekend the Milton Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating 70 years of service. The department's story began next door to Brent Bias' childhood home.

"My granddad gave dad some land to build the first garage to put the number one truck in," says Bias.

Dick Bias, alongside a few others, established the Milton VFD. His dad was the first chief, while his mom ran dispatch out of there home next door.

"She would answer the call as he was putting his bunker stuff on," adds Bias.

Bias' father was instrumental in getting the department off the ground, in 1939 Brent says his dad went to Henry Ford's private estate to purchase fire truck 1 for just $1500.



"It meant everything to dad, he was mister fire department for a long time," says Bias.

The Milton VFD now houses over 60 members.