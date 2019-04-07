Mineral County GOP expressing confidence in Governor with vote

Almost one week ago the Kanawha County GOP voted to express 'no confidence' in Governor Jim Justice but now another county is throwing their weight behind the Governor.

According to Chairman of the Mineral County GOP, Nickolas Imes the Mineral County Republican Executive Committee held a special meeting this weekend to address Governor Jim Justice. They ultimately voted to express confidence in the Governor.

"While we did not support candidate Justice in the election as he ran as a Democrat, he has seen the error of his ways and has since moved away from the failed Democrat policies that has drug our state down for nearly a century and embraced that of the Republican Party. Ultimately he has switched his registration to the Republican Party, and Mineral County welcomes him to the party," said Imes in a press release.

The committee cited economic expansion for their confidence in the Governor.

"Governor Justice working with our Legislature has benefited Mineral County greatly. Northrop Grumman is expanding bringing in 583 new high paying jobs as well as other companies looking to locate in Mineral County," said Imes.