Missing Kanawha County child found

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) - A two-year-old boy has been found after he went missing early Friday morning, June 6, 2019.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office bloodhound crew was sent out along with fire and EMS in the Derricks Creek Road area to search for the young boy.

A Sissonville volunteer firefighter found the boy.