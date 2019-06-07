Local News

Missing Kanawha County child found

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:39 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:39 AM EDT

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) - A two-year-old boy has been found after he went missing early Friday morning, June 6, 2019.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office bloodhound crew was sent out along with fire and EMS in the Derricks Creek Road area to search for the young boy.

A Sissonville volunteer firefighter found the boy.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local