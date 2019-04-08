1 dead after Burlington house fire

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WOWK) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal house fire in Burlington, OH.

The fire is on County Road 1 and Tim McMaster, Chief of the Fayette Township Fire Department, says the fire was reported at around 7:50 AM as a Confirmed structure fire with entrapment.

#BREAKING Multiple fire crews are working to extinguish a fire on County Road 1 in Burlington. Shannon Litton is on the scene. Posted by WOWK 13 NEWS on Monday, April 8, 2019

A neighbor says the woman that lives in the house made it out but that the husband has not.

Chief McMaster confirms that EMS took a woman to the hospital.

Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after the fire.

According to Chief McMaster, he was told there is a basement in the house and ammunition was inside.

Popping sounds could be heard coming from the house, the neighbor said that homeowner used to or still owns a gun shop and that those popping sounds were ammunition

She says several dogs live in the house, she hasn’t seen any dogs come out.

Chief McMaster says a dog was pulled out of the house and is fine.

Firefighters were able to go in the first floor, but when they tried to go upstairs they could not because the stairwell and second floor were on fire.

Green Valley Fire Department, Proctorville Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Fayette Township Fire Department, and Burlington Fayetteville Fire Department are all on scene.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton is there