Neal Brown to advocate importance of summer reading at UC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - One local non-profit organization welcomes West Virginia University's Head Football Coach, Neal Brown to speak at an annual event designed to create a culture that values reading.
Read Aloud WV is hosting its 2019 "Read-A-Palooza" fundraiser tonight being held at the University of Charleston's Riggleman Rotunda. The event begins at 4:30 and Brown is expected to speak at 5:15.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $50 per person. Food and drinks will be provided along with a silent auction.
The money raised will go to Read Aloud WV's programs to help strengthen its mission in preventing summer learning loss.
