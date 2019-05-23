Nicholas County man arrested for 2016 murder of wife

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.VA (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man today for the murder of his wife in 2016. Police say Arthur Owen Woods, 40, of Mt. Nebo, West Virginia was arrested on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at approximately 4 PM.

Arthur has been charged with the 1st-degree murder of his wife Starina Woods in 2016. Arthur will be arraigned in Nicholas County Magistrate Court tomorrow, May 23rd, 2019.

The Charleston Police Department received assistance from the West Virginia State Police and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department in making the arrest.

Starina Woods went missing in March of 2016, around the time she moved into a new home with her husband, Arthur. Arthur never reported her disappearance to police, according to search warrants. Police learned that the couple's relationship had been abusive, and they found evidence of blood stains at the couple's home. Starina was eventually reported missing by a family member on May 19th, 2016.

Owen Woods has told police that he believed his wife had fled to Ecuador with a previous husband after a "heated" incident on March 10. In one search warrant, Owen Woods is described as "the investigating target and suspect of the homicide."