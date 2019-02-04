Nitro man, former deputy, charged with 5 counts of animal cruelty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Michael Wayne Davis, of Nitro, was arrested Sunday, January 3, 2019 while he was eating breakfast inside of the Winfield McDonalds, according to documents we obtained from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Those documents state that a deputy walked in, saw Davis, and took him into custody, knowing he had an active warrant.

According to investigators, back in April of 2018, deputies were serving an eviction notice intended for Michael Davis or his wife, Kelly, at their home in Red House.

They found much more than they bargained for once they arrived to the property. Court documents called the living conditions terrible. Piles of garbage, urine, and feces were inside and outside of the home, the complant reads.

The criminal complaint in the case stated that the air quality was so poor inside that deputies wore department issued gas masks.

In all, twelve dogs and two cats were seized from the home.

The criminal complaint for the case included a quote from the veterinarian who assessed the animals once they arrived to the Putnam County Animal Shelter.

Dr. Jamie Totten said, "Proof of veterinary care, or lack thereof, is pivotal in this case. Basic care seems to be entirely lacking."

The criminal complaint states that Totten concluded four of the twelve dogs and one of the cats were abused or neglected.

As for why months have gone by between the incident and the arrest, Chief Deputy E. Hayzlett said a summons was originally issued for Davis to appear in court, rather than the court issuing an arrest warrant.

Davis did not appear, Hayzlett said.

Hayzlett said Michael Davis is a former deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. "I can't say much about that," he said Monday. "He was let go for officer misconduct, which was eventually upheld by the Civil Service Commission when he appealed it. He's been gone since approximately 2013.

Hayzlett added, "Without getting too deep into Mike's past here, based on some dealings that we've had with him in other ways while he was employed, I don't think anybody was overly shocked by the conditions of his residence."

Hayzelett said Michael Davis was released by a magistrate on Sunday on a personal recognizance bond.

His wife, Kelly Davis, does have an active warrant for her arrest for what deputies say is her role in the cruelty case. If you know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Department.