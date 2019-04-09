Non-profits benefit from hygiene kit donations

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- Volunteers at Amazon teamed up with United Way of the River Cities to make 400 hygiene kits.

Benefiting from these hygiene kits are the people served by 5 area non-profits: The Huntington City Mission, Harmony House, Prestera, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, and Wayne County Family Resource Network.

Each non-profit received 80 hygiene kits during a ceremony at the Huntington City Mission on Tuesday morning.

Savannahh Nelson, a shelter advocate at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, tells 13 News that many of the people they serve often come in with just the shirts on their backs.

"Their abuser might have kept things from them, so to have their own things and to be in control of that is really [empowering], it makes an impact on them," she said.

The kits included basic necessities like shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and a toothbursh, along with a note from Amazon reading, "we know life isn't easy but we hope this helps in your journey."

United Way will be holding a "Momma's Care Drive" this Saturday at the Huntington Mall to help newly expecting mothers.