Official: Humming sound from Ohio plant may stop in 4 months

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia county official says it may be several months until a humming sound stops drifting across the Ohio River from a manufacturing plant in Washington County, Ohio.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch tells The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that local leaders met with the Eramet plant last week about the sound plaguing the area.

Couch says he was told Eramet spent about $15 million to reduce its dust output and install an air scrubber, which has fans that are believed to be causing the noise. Sheriff Steve Stephens has said the noise is a constant hum and some residents have complained of screeching sounds.

Couch says Eramet hopes to fix the problem in the next 12 to 15 weeks. It's unclear how Eramet plans to stop the sound.

