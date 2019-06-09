One Injured in Huntington Shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - UPDATE: 6/9/19 @ 2:30 p.m.

Huntington Police have identified the victim as 32-year-old Robert Taylor.

Police say Taylor was shot in the leg just after midnight Sunday, and that his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Taylor refused police and EMS assistance at the scene but was taken to the hospital by a friend. Taylor has been uncooperative with Huntington Police.

ORIGINAL: 6/9/19 @ 11:00 a.m.

One person is injured after a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting took place just after midnight Sunday on the 1900 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say one victim was taken to the hospital after being shot.

The status of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on a suspect(s) at this time.

Huntington Police is investigating the cause of the shooting.