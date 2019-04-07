One Injured in Kanawha County Fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person is injured after a fire in Kanawha County.
The fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Trace Fork Road in the Davis Creek area.
Dispatchers say the fire involved a camper and a small building.
One person was burned as a result of the fire and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update you with new details as new information becomes available.
