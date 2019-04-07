Closings/Delays

One Injured in Kanawha County Fire

Posted: Apr 07, 2019 07:52 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 07:53 PM EDT

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person is injured after a fire in Kanawha County.

The fire was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Trace Fork Road in the Davis Creek area.

Dispatchers say the fire involved a camper and a small building. 

One person was burned as a result of the fire and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update you with new details as new information becomes available.

