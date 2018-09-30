One Killed in Charleston Shooting CPD Searching for Suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to Charleston Police, around 6 a.m. Sunday morning gunshots were fired at the Gold Dome (311 57th St Charleston, WV). The victim, Timothy Dewayne Rush, 29 was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

CPD is now looking for the suspect, Joseph Gilbert Lucas, 32 who is wanted for first degree murder. Lucas' last known address is in Cross Lanes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.