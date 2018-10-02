Poca Area residents say road problems still a major issue

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 13 News has been following the road conditions in the Poca Area, and residents say they feel at a complete loss trying to voice their concerns to elected officials.

Two men who drive on these roads daily, developed a plan that seems to be receiving positive response.

Hundreds of flyers have been printed off to be passed out all around Putnam County. Don Fraley and Bob Carter hitting every local business and home in Poca, Cross Lanes, and Bancroft, West Virginia to rally the troops.

"It's been a lot of footwork, but if it will get the attention of our Governor, of the state highway department, every bit of it will be worth it. I mean every step that we have taken, every mile we have driven, it's all going to be worth it to know that someone is in need. These first responders will be able to respond in a decent time," said Fraley.

A town hall meeting has been set for Saturday, October 6th at noon, held at Harmon's Creek Church of Nazarene where organizers are expecting people from Senator Manchin's office, Senator Glenn Jefferies, the Poca fire chief, first responders, and more.

Organizers welcome anyone who is passionate about the Poca Area and it's roads. If you'd like to speak to organizers, contact Don Fraley at (304) 940-0174.

