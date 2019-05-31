Police: Bank robbed in Huntington

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery this afternoon. According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, at around 1:55 PM on Friday, May 31st, 2019, a white man entered into the Huntington Federal Savings Bank on Camden Road.

Chief Dial says the man proceeded to hand a teller a note demanding money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is believed to be around the age of 25 to 35-years-old.

The Huntington Police Department is currently investigating the situation.