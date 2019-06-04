Local News

Police on Scene of 4-Vehicle Crash on Rt. 35 North at Buffalo Bridge

Buffalo, W.Va - Traffic on Route 35 North in Putnam County is being impacted by a crash involving 4 vehicles, including a tractor trailer. 

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. As of 6:30 a.m. all lanes were shut down as emergency responders worked on the scene. 

No word on possible injuries or how long the delay is expected to last. 

