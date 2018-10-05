Police say Huntington man intentionally crashed into officer's car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington police say a man with multiple warrants intentionally crashed into an HPD drug enforcement officer's car and then fled on foot Thursday afternoon. Shawntique M. Whitfield, 32, of Huntington, was arrested on multiple felony charges.

According to Huntington Police Capt. Rocky Johnson, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau were performing surveillance concerning drug activity in the area of 31st Street and 5th Avenue. Detectives say they saw two males standing near a red Pontiac acting suspicious and appearing to perform a drug transaction.

According to police, the suspect entered the Pontiac and officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue at the entrance ramp to the 31st Street bridge. As two drug detectives exited their vehicle to approach the Pontiac, they say the suspect accelerated and made a 180-degree turn to drive the wrong way on 5th Avenue in an attempt to flee the scene.

Then police say the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle into the path of Sgt. Paul Hunter’s vehicle and caused a head-on crash. The suspect exited his vehicle and fled the area on foot. He was apprehended by detectives after a foot chase.

Whitfield was charged with attempt to commit a felony (malicious wounding), fleeing in a vehicle causing injury, fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, and fleeing on foot. According to Johnson, Whitfield also had two active arrest warrants on file.

Police say Sgt. Hunter did not require medical treatment. He was driving an undercover black GMC Yukon.

Whitfield was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for injuries sustained from the crash, Johnson said. He is currently being guarded there by Huntington police officers, but once he's medically cleared, he'll be arraigned on the charges.

Police also say the suspect was in possession of drugs when he was arrested. His vehicle was towed from the scene and a search warrant will be served on the car in the morning.