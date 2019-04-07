Closings/Delays

WV-Buffalo Middle School

Local News

Public art installed during Charleston clean up

By:

Posted: Apr 06, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 10:14 AM EDT

Public art installed during Charleston clean up

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- 

The City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art, in coordination with several local artists, will install artwork as part of the "Team Up to Clean Up" city-wide clean up.

According to the city, eight artists will create “in-place mural projects” around the city. These murals use vines, trees and bushes to help transform nature into artwork.

Two of the new works of art, located in Charleston’s East End, were revealed Saturday afternoon. 

Artist Rob Cleland, with the help of city employees, established a 15-foot giraffe in the front yard of a historic home on Virginia Street East and the City’s Director of Public Art, Jeff Pierson, is responsible for the Bob Ross creation found at the East End Bazaar located at 1429 Washington Street East. 

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the artwork is a fun part of the city-wide clean ups happening each Saturday in April. 

Each clean up takes place from 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Here are the remaining dates: 

            April 13: Kanawha City – meet at City National Bank

            April 20: North Charleston and West Side – meet at the Farmer’s Market

            April 27: South Hills – meet at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Celebrating Women

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local