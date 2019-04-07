Public art installed during Charleston clean up Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) --

The City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art, in coordination with several local artists, will install artwork as part of the "Team Up to Clean Up" city-wide clean up.

According to the city, eight artists will create “in-place mural projects” around the city. These murals use vines, trees and bushes to help transform nature into artwork.

Two of the new works of art, located in Charleston’s East End, were revealed Saturday afternoon.

Artist Rob Cleland, with the help of city employees, established a 15-foot giraffe in the front yard of a historic home on Virginia Street East and the City’s Director of Public Art, Jeff Pierson, is responsible for the Bob Ross creation found at the East End Bazaar located at 1429 Washington Street East.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the artwork is a fun part of the city-wide clean ups happening each Saturday in April.

Each clean up takes place from 8:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Here are the remaining dates:

April 13: Kanawha City – meet at City National Bank

April 20: North Charleston and West Side – meet at the Farmer’s Market

April 27: South Hills – meet at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church