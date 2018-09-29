Putnam Farmer's Market brings in new produce for the season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Say goodbye to tomato and cucumber season and welcome pumpkins and squash into your diet. The Putnam Farmer's Market has new seasonal produce, along with handmade soaps and fall decor with much more.

For the last two year, a popular vendor is breaking out the seasonal veggies and fruits, and two of their hottest commodities, handmade apple butter and honey.

LeJa Produce, LLC. is owned by Gene and Janis Bennett, who reside in Hurricane, West Virginia. The company name is a combination of both their first and middle names, Lloyd Eugene and Janis Anne. It dawned upon Gene to turn their one-acre yard into a miniature farm to keep busy during downtime with his other job.

Everything they sell is either handmade and/or organically grown and they absolutely love setting up shop at the market.

"Meeting the people and seeing them come back week to week and them telling us what they like and what they didn't like and we'll say 'well you tried this the last time, so try this' and they like it," said Janis.

Both Gene and Janis believe their produce is much better than what you pick up at the local grocery store because of how little their products are touched and tainted.

"It's the freshness of the produce. If you go to a local grocery store, you don't know how long it's been on the shelf and you don't know who has touched it. Whereas, our produce are normally picked within one or two days. We're the only people who have touched it. Since you know there's no chemicals, whereas you don't know what's been sprayed on it at the store," said Janis.

Along with LeJa's fresh vegetables, fruits and canned goods, you can also find vendors at the Putnam Farmer's Market that sell local meat products for sale, along with handmade jewelry and breads.

The market opens in May and runs till October, open every Saturday from 9a.m. - 1p.m. And on the last Saturday of every month is Kids Day, where kids get free tokens to buy goodies.

To see a full list of vendors, follow this link. The products that are sold often change.

