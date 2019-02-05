Qdoba in Charleston Town Center to Close
The Qdoba in the Charleston Town Center has announced that it plans to close.
According to a statement from Qdoba PR, the franchise owner plans to close the Qdoba location later this week.
Qdoba joins the growing number of stores closing in the Towne Center, including anchor store Macy's, who's liquidation sale is set to begin this month.
The Town Center was bought at an auction on the Kanawha
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
