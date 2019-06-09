Ravenswood PD investigating a Saturday night shooting
The shots fired struck a vehicle, no injuries reported
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Ravenswood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night. The report came in around 11 p.m. in the Ravenswood Plaza. Multiple shots were fired and struck a vehicle but did not result in any injuries.
Officers have taken two juveniles from Kanawha County into custody and they are continuing their investigation.
