Ravenswood PD investigating a Saturday night shooting

The shots fired struck a vehicle, no injuries reported

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 02:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:55 PM EDT

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Ravenswood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night. The report came in around 11 p.m. in the Ravenswood Plaza. Multiple shots were fired and struck a vehicle but did not result in any injuries.

Officers have taken two juveniles from Kanawha County into custody and they are continuing their investigation. 

