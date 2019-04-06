Routine traffic stop lands two men in jail on drug charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK) - Two men are facing drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff's deputies were on routine patrol in Oak Hill on Friday night.

They carried out a traffic stop on a vehicle on Gatewood Road. While doing a casual search, one of the two men in the vehicle fled on foot, but was quickly captured. He was found with meth and heroin. Opiod pills, packaging material, and scales were also found.

Michael Blankenship, of Mullins, and Michael Wallace, of Beckley, were arrested for Possesion with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Wallace was also charged with Fleeing an Officer.

They were taken to the Southern Regional Jail to wait for arraignment.