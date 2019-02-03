Saint Albans Police Search for Missing Woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Police say that on February 3rd, 2019, they took a report on a missing female named Jeannette Riviera.

Police say her last known location was in the area of the Civic Center in Charleston. Riviera was last seen wearing a blue Carhartt jacket and brown boots.

According to police, Riviera is a Hispanic woman, around 5'1" tall.

Police say she has mental health issues and is known to attempt to leave the area for New York.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.