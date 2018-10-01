Sexual Assault Survivors Occupy Senator Manchin's Office

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Seventeen sexual assault survivors occupied Senator Joe Manchin's Charleston office this afternoon to demand that Sen. Manchin votes no on US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The police were going to be called but the senator's office and the group, known as "Vote with West Virginia Women," came to an agreement that they could stay at Machin's headquarters until 5 PM today.

Senator Manchin released the following stamen:

"I will continue to listen to all West Virginians on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, and, just like all big issues, I will look at the facts and my decision will be based on the facts. No man can understand the trauma that women experience from a sexual assault. My heart goes out to the brave survivors who have the courage to come forward and share their story. "

Manchin is widely considered to be a swing vote. He agreed to sit down and speak with the group on Saturday.