Police Identify Man Wanted for Questioning after Shot Fired at Clay Center

CPD says this is the subject was with his date during Carnaval 2019.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department says the man and woman in this case have been identified.

On February 2nd, 2019, Charleston Police say officers responded to a report of a shot being fired inside the Clay Center during the annual Carnaval event.

Witnesses told police that a man took off his jacket as he walked toward the stage, dropped it, causing the gun to shoot.

Police say the man picked up the gun, wrapped it back up in his jacket and fled the scene. According to witnesses, the man fled on foot into the CAMC General parking garage.

No one was injured when the gun went off.

Police say the man arrived at the Clay Center with a white woman with blonde hair, who left the building shortly after the male fled.

At this time, the man is wanted for questioning by the Charleston Police Department.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This story is developing.