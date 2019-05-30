Silver Alert issued for missing Mingo County man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Search crews are looking for a man who disappeared in the Matewan area of Mingo County. West Virginia State Police say Jimmy Murphy, 71, was last seen in the area of Route 49 around Sprigg, West Virginia at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.

According to State Trooper, Murphy went out to ride a 4-wheeler and did not come back. Search crews have since found the 4-wheeler, but they have not found Murphy.

According to Mingo County Emergency Management, there are search and rescue crews actively searching for Murphy. West Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert for Murphy.

If you have seen him, or know his whereabouts, please dial 911 or Mingo County's non-emergency line 304-235-8551