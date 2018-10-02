Smithers to Welcome New Grocery Store
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Montgomery-Smithers area will welcome a replacement grocery store by the end of the year.
West Virginia-based supermarket Grants has chosen to locate in Smithers. Replacing the Kroger's that is set to close later this month.
Smither's Mayor Anne Cavalier says she and Grants President, Ron Martin have worked tirelessly for the last month to make this happen.
This will be the 17th Grants Supermarket location set to open before the year is over.
