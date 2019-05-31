South Charleston campaign sign sparks controversy with West Siders

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Current South Charleston Mayor, Frank Mullens has been in office since 2007 and envisions the city to move forward ​​​​​​​"We are focusing on our future I think our future is as bright as it's been in decades," says Mullens.

Richie Robb was the South Charleston mayor for over 30 years and thinks its time he steps back in. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"He doesn't communicate with the public, he has five-minute city council meetings, people aren't allowed to ask questions," says Robb.

It's current mayor Mullens' practices that are firing up Richie Robb, but its Richie Robb's campaign mail that's firing up an entirely different city.​​​​​​​ "I was confused when I saw it. I was like why wouldn't you want to be the west side? The west side is awesome," says Tighe Bullock with Bullock Properties LLC.

The phrase "No West Side" is flooding the streets of South Charleston as part of Robb's campaign, but he says it wasn't a shot at the Capital City."I'm not coming after anyone, I'm concerned and I'd be concerned if I was over there... those problems are there whether people like it or not and I don't want them here," says Robb.

Those problems being described as drugs, crime, and blighted housing according to the campaign letters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ ”I love it here you should want to be like the west side," adds Bullock.

"I know it has insulted a lot of people and I have actually called Mayor Goodwin and apologized to her and let her know the people in the City of South Charleston that is not their opinion..we have too many good things going on in our city for me to focus on that type of stuff," adds Mullens.