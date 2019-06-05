South Point gets funding for sidewalks

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) -- South Point is receiving its largest grant in decades and it plans to put to use improving safety.

Residents in South Point have been requesting sidewalks for quite some time and those dreams are about to become a reality.

Soon, residents will be able to safely move around their hometown thanks to an $800,000 dollar grant from KYOVA.

South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin made the announcement that the grant had officially been approved at the village's monthly meeting.

Community members tell 13 News the new project will help bring the community together and inspire residents to be more active.

"My wife [Betty and I] walk constantly throughout the village here and sometimes when we go down to the dollar store, the library [and] it's pretty dangerous [to walk along] Solida Road," said Melvin Yapp, a South Point resident. "[South Point] would just make an absolutely beautiful place to walk."

According to Mayor Gaskin, the village has not seen this much funding in over 40 years.

The funding for the project is still being processed.

Stay with 13 News for updates on the progress of this project.