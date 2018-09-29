The 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is coming to Snowshoe Resort

SNOWSHOE RESORT, WV (WOWK) - Most people think of Snowshoe Resort for skiing and snowboarding, but now it's gaining international attention for another adrenaline rushing sport -- downhill mountain biking! Snowshoe announced today that The World Cup is coming back to the United States and Snowshoe Resort is honored to play host! The resort has hosted the Nationals in this sport, but never the World Cup. The Snowshoe Bike Park will be the last stop on the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup schedule, which means the stakes will be high next September when all of the top riders in the world come to West Virginia in search of a title! Mark your calendars for September 7-8, 2019!