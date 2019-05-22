The PowerSlam Academy helps students chase their pro wrestling dreams

In a small room in a former school in Nitro, West Virginia there are no title belts, bright lights or sequened robes, but there are big dreams and a lot of heart. The PowerSlam Academy recently welcomed its first class of students hoping to learn what it takes to be a pro wrestler.

"The hardest part is probably just the cardio because I'm not in the greatest shape," said Nick Manns, one of the students at the newly opened PowerSlam Academy. He knew wrestling would be tough when he came to the tryouts. But he didn't understand quite how tough until he stepped in the ring. "I work right after this, I work nightshift, so the first couple of times I was limping the whole time at work," he said.

The PowerSlam Academy opened in April 2019.

"It has been great and super helpful," Manns said, about his experience at the school so far.

Joey Nelson is the head trainer at the school. He is known to local wrestling fans as Chance Prophet.

"Pro wrestling is legit," Nelson said. "It is probably one of the hardest sports or forms of entertainment that you could be involved in. It is method acting and stunt work all in one."

The school gives students of all ages a chance to chase their dreams if they are willing to put in the work.

"The first night of our workout I thought I was going to die and now that is our warm up," said student Ryan Oney. He travels from Olive Hill, Kentucky several days a week to develop new skills in the ring. "I just want to learn it," he said. "I'm soaking it all in. I love it."

Nelson said in the beginning the key focus is on safety and technique.

"They can get in and have the greatest personality known to man and be the next Dwayne Johnson but if they don't have proper technique all it takes is one bad move and they are out," Nelson said.

Manns said at first his friends and family thought he was a little crazy for pursuing this dream in his 30's, but at the PowerSlam Academy anything is possible with a good attitude and strong work ethic.

"They originally kind of laughed about it then they saw how dedicated I was and it is the only thing I ever talk about and now people are very supportive," Manns said.

The new students at the PowerSlam Academy aren't ready for a match in front of a crowd but they will be getting an opportunity to meet fans June 8 at the IWA East Coast show in Nitro. The show will be at the Kings Way Outreach Center. Doors open that evening at 6 with the show starting at 7:30.

Nelson said it will give them an opportunity to experience some of the best things about pro wrestling.

"The magic of it is bringing something to fans and people of all walks of life to where they can get a break out of their everyday life and forget about it," Nelson said.



For more information on the PowerSlam Academy including rates, hours and how to sign up just click here.

