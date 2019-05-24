Twin Brothers Graduate from Two Separate Kanawha County Schools on Same Night

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Twin brothers who attend two different Kanawha County High Schools graduated on Thursday night, at two different ceremonies, at two different locations just a half an hour apart. However, thanks to the community, the family got to attend both ceremonies.

Johnny and Jeff Boggess are twins, who were born early at just 27-weeks.

Johnny, who has cerebral palsy, was set to graduate from Nitro High School, while Jeffery, who is deaf, was graduating from Capital High's School for the Deaf.

"When I found out that graduation was on the same night," recalled the boy's mother, Jennifer, "I immediately lost my mind."

She added, "I thought, how am I going to do this? How do I choose?"

When word got out to school officials, they knew they needed to find a solution.

"Jeff originally said oh my dad will watch me and my mom will watch Johnny," recalled Capital High School Teacher Russ Shepherd. "But we as a staff wanted to do better."

So the schools worked together to come up with a plan. Johnny would go first, graduating first at Nitro's ceremony. Then with the help of an escort from the Charleston Police Department, the family and Johnny made their way to the Civic Center just in time to watch Jeff's special moment.

"When they say it takes a village to raise a child, they really mean it," said Jennifer Boggess. "This just means the world to us."