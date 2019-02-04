Two Fayette County Crashes Send Two to Hospital, One to Jail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people are in the hospital and another is in jail after two separate crashes in Fayette County today.

The first crash occurred early Sunday afternoon involving multiple cars on U.S. 19 near the New River Gorge Bridge. Responders found that a southbound vehicle crossed the median and struck two northbound vehicles.

Drivers of both northbound vehicles were medically transported, one of which was by an air medical service. The condition of the patients is unknown at this time.

As two Fayette County Deputies cleared from the scene of this accident, they witnessed another accident nearby at the intersection of Court Street and U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville.

A vehicle attempted to change lanes at the stoplights, striking another car when doing so.

The vehicle then backed into a guardrail. The driver of this vehicle, Owen Devine, 19 of Summersville, was arrested by deputies for DUI - drugs. He is in Southern Regional Jail.